PM praises Calypso Queen on title

Praising the legendary Calypso Rose for always delivering high quality music, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday offered heartfelt congratulations to the Calypso Queen for winning the French 'Grammy' award.

In a statement sent on behalf of the citizens of T&T, Rowley congratulated Rose on her historic achievement of winning the "Album de Musique de Monde", World Music Album of the Year Award at the Victoires de la Musique Award ceremony held last Friday in France.

"Calypso Rose's winning album Far From Home was released last year and continues to enjoy phenomenal success both in Trinidad and Tobago and abroad," Rowley said.

Acknowledging Rose's remarkable achievement of being the first soca artiste to attain the prestigious award, Rowley said, "Calypso Rose has consistently delivered high quality music and entertaining performances to a wide variety of audiences during her long career. "

He said T&T was justifiably proud of her latest accomplishment.

Rowley also said the single, Leave Me Alone, from the winning album, was one of the most popular songs circulating on the airwaves and was being played at Carnival fetes this year. (Trinidad Guardian)