Tourism Secretary congratulates veteran artiste

Councillor Nadine Stewart-Phillips, Secretary, Tourism, Culture, and Transportation lauds 'Calypso Rose' for winning the coveted French Grammy Album of the Year in the World Music category.

Linda McArtha Monica Sandy-Lewis aka 'Calypso Rose' is a Tobagonian who has won several awards over the years. This time, Calypso Rose's latest album, Far From Home, won her accolades at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique awards in Paris, France.

In praising the veteran's achievement , Stewart- Phillips said "Calypso Rose has always been a trailblazer. The first woman to win the Road March and Calypso Monarch titles, she has written over 800 songs and continuing with a vibrant career at 76. She is an example to us all, men, women and children."

The Tourism Secretary also noted that Calypso Rose is an inspiration. "We hope that the younger artistes can learn from her life and philosophy. She took a place of pride in Tobago a long time ago, now she is putting Tobago on the map."

Late last year, the Tobago House of Assembly honoured Rose with Tobago's highest accolade - the Medal of Honour gold -for her contribution to culture and the arts.

And an annual award was established in her name- Calypso Rose Award. It is given to persons in the Performing Arts who excel .

Justin Peterkin received the first award in December 2016 as part of the Tobago Day celebrations.