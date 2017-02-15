Two murders in South Trinidad

Within the space of three hours, two men, one of whom is a State witness, were gunned down in separate incidents in San Fernando and Pleasantville yesterday.

Taxi driver Samuel Rampersad, 44, who was kidnapped following a robbery in 2012, was killed execution-style shortly before 6 am at his Palmiste Bend, Coconut Drive, San Fernando home.

Rampersad was asleep in his bed, in the same room with his 11-year-old daughter when the gunmen barged in. Upon recognizing him, the men fired three shots, one of which struck him in the head.

They ran off while the child and other relatives began screaming. Before killing Rampersad, the assailants broke down a door of a house situated next to the Rampersad's residence as they searched for him. Investigators believe his killing was linked to a robbery and kidnapping which occurred in December 2012 in which Rampersad was the main witness.

Three men were charged and the case is pending at the San Fernando Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, truck driver Kern Joseph, 35, of Parakeet Boulevard, Pleasantville was also killed and then robbed of his gold earrings around 9:40 am yesterday.

Joseph who works for a private contractor was reportedly walking towards his truck along the Boulevard when a man wearing a hat, black tee-shirt and blue -three-quarter jeans began hassling him for his earrings.

When the man pulled out the gun, Joseph began to run. The assailant fired three shots, one of which killed Joseph instantly. The killer then stooped, pulled off Joseph's earrings, took his money and then fled through a track. Several people witnessed the cold-blooded killing.

Police have obtained video footage of the suspects in both murders. Investigators said arrests are imminent. Officers from the San Fernando CID and Homicide Region 111 responded. Actg Insp Don Gajadhar from the Operations Unit is spearheading investigations.