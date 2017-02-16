Hema returns home, says she was never missing

The 38-year-old St Augustine woman who was reported as missing by her common-law husband has returned home, telling police she was never missing.

In a release yesterday, the T&T Police Service said Hema Kissoon of Agostini Street had been found.

It said the woman returned home on Wednesday and had indicated to police that she was "never missing."

Kissoon was reported as missing by her common-law husband Ian Murray on Monday.