Watch: Trinidad native Justin Homer plays steelpan on Dubai radio show

In the midst of the Trinidad Carnival season, the sound of steelpan isn't rare to hear.

However, hearing the sound of steelpan on a popular radio station morning show in Dubai may not be as common.

Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago national Justin Homer, wearing the national colours of red, white and black, played the notes of popular, pop song Cheap Thrills by Sia and Sean Paul, while at the Virgin Radio morning show in Dubai.

Homer, who is a professional pannist described the process of making the steelpan and thanked his mother for introducing him to steelpan.

See video below: