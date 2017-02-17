$.5 m for Soca Monarch winner

This year’s International Soca Monarch will be collecting a smaller cash prize.

The Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF) said yesterday that due to a reduction in Government allocations, the prize structure of the Lotto Plus International Soca Monarch 2017 Competition has been adjusted.

This year’s first prize is $500,000, while the second prize is $250,000 and third $150,000. All other contestants will collect $50,000.

The prize for the Carib BreakOut Artiste is $50,000.

“In an effort to ensure the maximum prize earnings for all finalists, the CPF has also acquired additional funding to enhance the 2017 prize disbursements,” CPF said.

“Despite the reductions, however, the 25th anniversary instalment of the competition will continue the exciting legacy of soca’s biggest show.” Last year’s winner took home a first prize of $1m.

Earlier this month, Southex Promotion, owner of Chutney Soca Monarch competition, also reduced its prize structure is as a result of a reduction in allocation from the Government to $1,180,000.