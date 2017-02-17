Brothers dominate National School Soca Monarch Finals

The Camejo brothers stole both titles – the Junior and Secondary Category titles of the National School’s Soca Monarch Finals.

Stefan Camejo, 12, of Sacred Heart Boys’, copped this year’s title for the fourth consecutive time with his song “Back on de Road.” His older brother, Sergio, 17, placed first in the Senior category with his hit “Daz yuh Business.”

When the announcement was made of his second win in four years, the entire Grand Stand area of the Queens Park Savannah erupted with screams and shouts of joy.

Sergio, a student of Our Lady of Fatima College, immediately grabbed his brother and lifted him onto his shoulder where he did his victory jig in front of scores of school children from various schools throughout T&T.

Both brothers expressed joy and said they were “so shocked” they could just “run up and down.”

Second place in the Junior category went to N’Janela Duncan-Regis of Eshe’s Learning Centre, Third place winner was Terry Perez of Arima Boys’ Government and Fourth place went to Sharla Grant of Lower Cumuto Government.

In the senior category: second place went to Osei David of St George’s College, placing third was Denisia Martimbor of St Anthony’s College and coming in fourth was Desle Julien of St Mary’s College.