Cop on fraud charges spends night in jail

Police Constable Brandon Parris, who is charged with 40-fraud related charges, spent last night in prison, after he was remanded into custody to reappear in the Couva Magistrates’ Court today.

Parris, 22, who allegedly stole $83,100 from the bank account of a bedridden elderly man and used part of the money to buy a seven-piece dining room set, a car, two phones and twin-tub washing machine, was taken before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John yesterday afternoon.

He was denied bail on 12 of the offences, which occurred in Couva, and the matter transferred to that court for today.

In the other matters in San Fernando he was granted $250,000 clerk of the peace approval bail and a cash bail alternative of $75,000.

The officer, who has two and half years service, allegedly committed the offences against the 72-year-old San Fernando man during the period October 2015 and November 2015. It is alleged that he stole nine cheque leaves from the man’s cheque book and made out cheques payable to himself and cashed them at commercial banks in Marabella and Couva. The account is also in the name of the man’s 74-year-old sister, who has power of attorney over his affairs.

Parris was arrested on Monday while on duty in the charge room of the San Fernando Police Station, after extensive investigations headed by Ag Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie and supervised by ASP Kent Ghiysawan and was charged Cpl Darwin Badree.

The magistrate, in granting him bail in the San Fernando matters, ordered him to report to the Fraud Squad twice a week, have no contact with the victim and stay 500 metres away from him. The San Fernando matters were adjourned to March 16.

In asking for bail his attorney Subhas Panday said Parris, a father of two, was a policeman who had a clean record.