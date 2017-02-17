Death threats for MovieTowne murder accused

The 30-year-old man accused of murdering restaurant worker Jamilia DeRevenaux, and two men charged with harbouring him before his arrest, appeared before a Port-of-Spain magistrate yesterday.

Matthew King, of Chinapoo, Morvant, appeared before Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar charged with killing DeRevenaux at MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, on February 5. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and red shorts, he stood silently in the prisoner’s enclosure of the court as the charge was read.

His attorney, Kiev Chesney, claimed that since surrendering to police, King had been receiving death threats. He appealed to Ayers-Caesar to take steps to protect his client while he is on remand.

Ayers-Caesar made a note of Chesney’s complaint and advised him to report the matter to the Commissioners of Police and Prisons.

Before the case was adjourned to March 16, Chesney asked Ayers-Caesar to ensure a prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is appointed in a timely manner to ensure the case is not delayed. King is also being represented by Christian Chandler. Immediately after King appeared, Christopher O’Connor and Jamal Lewis, the two men accused of helping him evade capture, were called before the court.

O’Connor, of La Fillette Village, Blanchisseuse, and Lewis, of Block 22, Laventille, are charged with perverting the course of justice by deliberately assisting King to evade capture. Both men work at boat facilities in Chaguaramas close to where King surrendered to police last Friday.

Police objected to bail for O’Connor, who allegedly committed the offence while on bail for ten serious crimes, including rape, marijuana trafficking and resisting arrest.

Lewis’ case was adjourned to Monday, when Ayers-Caesar will consider his bail request. O’Connor was represented by Nicholas Rampersadsingh.

DeRevenaux, an employee of Mandieros Grill, MovieTowne, was found with her throat slit in the basement car park near her workplace.