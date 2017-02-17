Depression' in road near lighthouse causing heavy traffic between Port-of-Spain and Chaguanas

The Ministry of Works and Transport is advising that due to a depression in the middle lane before the lighthouse, westbound into Port of Spain, there is a backup of traffic in this area.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes into Port of Spain.

The Ministry says it has contacted the relevant authorities to assist in returning the lane to its normal operation in the shortest amount of time.

The depression has occurred in the same area where a sinkhole occurred in 2012.

As of noon, slow-moving traffic stretched from the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, winding its way on to the Solomon Hochoy highway as far South as the Caroni Flyover.