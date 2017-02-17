Dwight Yorke denied access to US

News reports in the United Kingdom are reporting that T&T native and former Manchester United player Dwight Yorke was denied transit access to Miami because of an Iranian stamp in his passport.

According to the Mirror UK, Yorke had previously played in a charity match in Iran in August 2015 and was prevented from passing through customs and immigration in Miami.

The news agency reported that money raised from the charity game was donated to people suffering from multiple sclerosis.

US President Donald Trump, early this year announced a 90 day ban on nationals of seven muslim countries and people who had visited those countries.

Those countries were Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The ban was overturned by US courts.