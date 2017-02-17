Guanapo lead contamination above permissible limits

Lead concentration at the Guanapo Landfill was up to 75 times more than the acceptable level when samples collected by the Department of Chemistry at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus were tabulated, according to a May 2016 report done by the UWI scientists.

The 71-page report entitled: The Impact of the Contaminants Produced by the Guanapo landfill on the Surrounding Environment was made available to Guardian Media yesterday, following assurances on Thursday by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advising the public that the water supply from the Caroni and other water treatment plants meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards for drinking water quality and was therefore safe to drink.

On Page 67, the report stated, “There is a concern as the levels are greater than acceptable levels for drinking. That water in the river is currently being used as potable water supply.”

The report stated that controlling mechanism appears to be dilution of contaminants levels in the base flow, which is derived from the ground water aquifer near to the Guanapo landfill, which is about four kilometres south-east of Arima.

“Spikes in contaminations may also occur during the runoff from rainstorms. The source of these spikes may be the entrainment of residual heavy metals from a previous overtopping of the leachate ponds that are carried to El Cedro Stream.”

The report showed that El Cedro Stream had the lowest reading while the downstream Murray Road site had the highest.

There was a 242 per cent difference in the concentrations between these two locations.

The report also stated that continuing, low-level lead exposure in children may cause impaired mental competence.

“There is a concern of the threat posed by the landfill to the potable water supply of about half the population. Information was needed for efforts to reduce the threat posed by Guanapo River on the overall quality of Caroni River.”

WASA issued the statement following concerns about the quality of water expressed at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting on Wednesday, where there were revelations of lead from the Guanapo landfill possibly contaminating water courses leading to the Caroni Water Treatment Plant.

At a news conference held by the Ministry of Public Utilities yesterday assurances were again given that the water produced by WASA was safe to drink.

While Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) officials said the situation was known since 2014, the report was dated May 2016. At Thursday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister Stuart Young (Office of the Prime Minister) said Government was very concerned “about what we heard (from the JSC meeting).

Young said there was no evidence up to then, of any lead poisoning in potable drinking water. He added testing was going on at the landfill.

Under the subheading - Comparison With Water Quality Standards on page 58- the report stated that heavy metal concentrations were compared with three quality criteria- the T&T Water Pollution Rules (WPR), US EPA CMC (Acute) and US EPA CCC (Chronic.)

“Overall, the mean lead concentrations in Guanapo River were beyond the permissible limits,” the report stated.

“The lead levels during the dry season were considerably greater than all three water quality criteria. This is especially noticeable between 0.5 km and 2 km downstream of the leachate source. The maximum lead concentration was approximately 3, 4 and 75 times the CMC (Acute), WPR and CCC (Chronic) criteria respectively.”

The report stated that the Guanapo River is a tributary to Caroni River from which the intake to the country’s largest water treatment plant is located. That plant serves more than half of the population with potable water.

The report recommended that the study was important, as it has been able to quantify the level of contaminants by landfill leachate.

“It has also been able to describe feasible mechanisms that may account for the observed water quality in Guanapo River.”

The report stated that much more was needed to be done to “more accurately describe the variability of pollutants in time and space and to quantify the transport and fates of pollutants.”

As a priority it was recommended that the considerations be extended to the Maturita stream on the western side of the landfill.

According to the conclusion of the report, the study indicated that Guanapo landfill has a major influence on the water quality of Guanapo River, though it may not be the only source.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

The report was compiled by a team led by Denise M Beckles, Leonette Cox, Grace-Anne Bent of Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, the University of the West Indies, St Augustine. Vincent Cooper, Kailas Banerjee, Denece Dawkins, Najma Hosein, Ajmer Samaroo Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering. Monica Davis Department of Pre-Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Medical Sciences. Ricardo Clarke, Xsitaaz Chadee Department of Physics, Faculty of Science and Technology. Sharda Mahabir Water Resources Agency, Water and Sewerage Authority and Maria Allong The Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Company Ltd.