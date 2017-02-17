Ministry warns against defacing national emblems

Mutilating and defacing of the national emblems is strictly prohibited.

This is the warning coming from the Ministry of National Security today, days after members of the public started sharing a version of this country's Coat of Arms, featuring alcohol brands, maxi taxis and caricatures of women gyrating on the shield.

The ministry said it was generally observed that during the Carnival season, revellers engaged in displaying these emblems in a manner that "is not usually in keeping with the highest regard associated with their use."

The ministry encouraged citizens to cherish and respect the symbols of nationhood within T&T's communities and in Cyberspace.

"The Ministry of National Security wishes to remind the general public that the national emblems of Trinidad and Tobago are the Coat of Arms, the National Flag and the National Flower (Chaconia).

"The Ministry of National Security also takes the opportunity to invite to the attention of the citizenry that the national emblems are regarded as sacrosanct and must be treated accordingly."