Overnight repairs for ruptured WASA line

Repair work on the ruptured Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) line along the west-bound lane of the Beetham Highway, near Sea Lots will be conducted overnight.

The ruptured line cause a miles-long line of standstill traffic since early this morning and continued after midday.

In a release WASA, attributed the cause to a broken millimeter diameter pipeline.

The authority said temporary road restoration works were being carried out to facilitate free flow of vehicular traffic.

Repairs of the ruptured pipeline will be undertaken from 9 pm to 5 am on Saturday.

WASA said during the period of repair, motorists are advised to proceed with caution on the vicinity of the work site and obey the instructions of the police officers on duty.