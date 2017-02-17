Pupils in limbo as 3 South schools remain closed

Three schools in the county of Victoria remained closed indefinitely yesterday, leaving hundreds of pupils in limbo.

Among the schools closed were San Fernando Seventh Day Adventist primary school at Pouchet Street, San Fernando Girls Government Primary on Rushworth Street, and Vistabella Presbyterian school at Circular Road, San Fernando.

Since January 16, the San Fernando Seventh Day Adventist was closed after a sexual pervert broke into the girls' washroom and prepositioned a child. The predator entered the school compound via a broken fence and after making sexual advances at the child, he scaled the rear wall of the school and escaped.

However, although the fence has been repaired more than a week ago, the school is still closed after officials of the Ministry of Health deemed the building unsafe. A school source said a team from the Health ministry visited the school yesterday and found evidence of mould.

"They indicated that the school building is unsafe and the entire structure has to be broken down but we are worried about where the children will be placed," a parent said. The school officials said arrangements are being made to accomodate the pupils at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cocoyea or at the Ste Madeleine Community Complex. An emergency meeting is expected to be held with the parents on Monday at 1 pm, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Poucet Street.

Meanwhile, the San Fernando Girls Government Primary school also remained closed yesterday. A few parents were seen entering the school gates and collecting letters from the principal. A grandfather who requested anonymity said the closure occurred because of a faulty sewer system which caused the principal to dismiss classes early last week.

"This week they said that the school will be closed for two weeks until the Ministry of Education repairs the sewer," the grandfather said. Saying he had no complaints, the grandfather said he hoped that the matter will be rectified soon so that there could be normalcy at the school.

At the Vistabella Presbyterian School, classes also remained suspended as the Ministry of Education made arrangements to fix a leaking sewer. Chairman of the Presbyterian Primary School Board Calyle Mulchan said a contract has already been awarded and the scope of works has been completed.

"The contractors will begin work this weekend and it may take five to six days to get the job completed," Mulchan said. He added that Standard Five pupils were transferred to the Sushamachar Presbyterian Church where classes resumed yesterday. Pupils from Infants and Standards One to Four will remain at home until the sewer system is fixed.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia could not be contacted on his cellular phone but in an earlier interview said the repars at Vistbella will be completed soon. Contacted yesterday, Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan said he could not give an update on the schools as officials were engaged in a meeting.