Two corpses found in Debe
Published:
Friday, February 17, 2017
The bullet riddled body of an Indo-Trinidadian man and the scattered skeletal remains of another man were discovered by police in separate incidents during a crime exercise in Debe.
The remains were found within a two mile radius and officers are uncertain whether the deaths were connected.
Police said around midnight, a party of officers led by Supt Gaffar and including Insp Don Galaghar were on patrol at Dumfries Road, La Romaine when they saw the body of a man lying face up at the side of the road near Ghandi Village, Debe.
He was of dark complexion and was wearing a brown shirt, brown three quarter pants and slippers. The body bore two gunshot wounds to the head and one on the chest. District Medical Officer Dr Naidoo visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the San Fernando mortuary. Police are now calling on the public to assist in identifying the man.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, WP Sgt Morrison and PC Jervais of the San Fernando CID were on patrol around 4:35 pm on Thursday when they received a call that human remains were found near Lightpole number 200 along the M-2 Ring Road.
They then walked along a bushy track and found the skeletal remains of an adult human. Dr Naidoo viewed the remains and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary. Anyone with information on the deaths can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.
