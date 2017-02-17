Two in court on car theft charges

An Arima mechanic and a Sangre Grande labourer accused of stealing vehicles from the San Fernando district were remanded into custody yesterday to reappear before a magistrate today for bail.

Christopher Ramoutarsingh, 26, and Joel Balcon, 32, who were arrested over the weekend, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates Court charged with a total of six charges.

They are jointly charged with stealing a $10,000 Nissan B-12 from the car park of the San Fernando General Hospital on November 16, 2016 and a $85,000 Nissan E-24 van from Gulf City Mall car park.

Balcon is also charged with stealing a $75,000 Nissan car from Gulf City Mall car park in May 2016.

The other three charges alleged that Ramoutarsingh stole a $175,000 Ford Ranger from Gulf View, a $26,000 Nissan B-13 from the Waterfront car park at Lady Hailes Avenue and a $120,000 Nissan E-24 van from Gulf City Mall car park on January 23.

The charges were laid by PC Brent Noel, PC Dennis Samm, PC Lincoln Morris, WPC Allony Marshall and PC Dhoray. Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan asked Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John for an opportunity to have the accused traced.

Ramoutarsingh’s attorney Shaun Teekasingh was disappointed that a tracing report was not produced as his client had provided his fingerprints.

He said Ramoutarsingh had a clean record and had been in custody since Saturday. They will reappear in court today for bail to be considered.