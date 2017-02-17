Some 61 women golfers will tee off at St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, at the club’s annual Nestle/Nescafe Ladies Golf Open, this weekend .
Updated: PBR opened to all motorists until midnight
Published:
Friday, February 17, 2017
The Priority Bus Route (PBR) has been opened to the public up to midnight today in order to alleviate traffic congestion currently plaguing hundreds of motorists.
The Ministry of Works and Transport in a press release said the opening of the PBR was expected to alleviate the traffic congestion caused by the depression near the Port-of-Spain light house.
Reports are that the depression was caused by a burst water main.
