Water safe to drink—Hinds

Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday gave the assurance that even though there are concerns about lead contamination in T&T’s water courses, tap water is safe to drink.

Hinds spoke at a news conference at his Port-of-Spain office along with executives of the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

He said the water is safe to consume and is properly prepared. This comes as a University of the West Indies report published in 2016 on the Guanapo Landfill concluded that leachate had been seeping lead and other hazardous chemicals into waterways.

Chairman of SWMCOL Ronald Roach admitted that one of WASA’s catchment ponds was affected.

He also confirmed that marine life may be affected along the Guanapo and connecting Caroni water courses and that residents in those areas were advised in the past to refrain from using the raw water. Roach said that a $1 million pilot project is expected to begin next month and has the ability to cleanse the waste produced by landfills.