Brian Lara is using the sport he knows best to reach out to the young people of T&T. And he plans to do it community-by-community.
You are here
We’re working with NCC
The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (Tuco) says they will continue to work with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to ensure the success of tomorrow’s semifinal round of the Calypso Fiesta
However, president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba confirmed the situation was “still as indicated earlier this week, that the NCC has the responsibility for the sale of tickets.”
He said while the ticketing arrangement was something which Tuco had initiated in collaboration with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), “NCC has taken over that and they have also printed some hard tickets for sale. They are also responsible for the revenue collection at the gates at Calypso Fiesta.”
Stressing that they were following the directives of the Government, Masimba said Tuco was concentrating their energies on producing a “beautiful calypso experience” for both the competitors and patrons at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
Masimba confirmed he had met with NCC officials to determine the mechanics of delivering the event, while the issue of security was yet another aspect which had fallen to the NCC.
Masimba said anyone who wished to leave Tuco was free to do so, as it was a democratic organisation.
1. Wendy Garrick - Fly Trinbago
2. Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel -Twilight Zone
3. Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele - Plight Of My People
4. Victoria “Queen Victoria” Cooper Rahim - The Call To Pray
5. Maria Bhola La Caille - My First Lady
6. Kerice Pascall - The Black Equation
7. Dianne “Lady Wonder” Hendrickson - Life Is A Sacrifice
8. Dalanie “Lady Baynes” Baynes - Tighten Yuh Belt Is Guava Season
9. Karene Asche - Caught In The Whirlwind
10. Marvah “Marvellous Marva” Joseph - A Strange Place
11. Dexter “De Stinger” Parsons - Product Of The Upbringing
12. Karen Eccles Thomas - The Essence Of Motherhood
13. Giselle “GG” Fraser Washington - Not On Carnival Day
14. Rondell Donawa - Lip Service
15. Jalani “Lani K” Kojo - Fight
16. Kurt “The Last Bad John of Calypso” Allen - My Corn Tree
17. Allan “Brother Mudada” Fortune - Newspaper Bacchanal
18. Heather Mac Intosh - Games
19. Eunice Peters - Ah Country To Rebuild
20. Terri Lyons - The Phrase
21. Alex “Tobago Chalkie” Gift - Deh Not Well
22. Roderick “Chuck Gordon” Gordon - Wah Yuh Doing
23. Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd Reid - Guilty
24. Kizzie Ruiz - Must Be A Light
25. Anthony “All Rounder” Hendrickson - To Be An Icon
26. Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullen - Voice From Beyond
27. Dr. Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool - Learn From Arithmetic
28. Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins - Final Send Off
29. Kenrick “Original Bontin” Burnette - Ghetto People Crying
30. Myron “The Incredible Myron B” Bruce - More Mad Than Me
31. Winston “Gypsy” Peters - Angry Land
32. Ronaldo London - Mr. Builder
33. Marsha “Lady Adana” Clifton - Social Media
34. Kyle “Squad D” - Break D Cycle
35. Brian London - No Free Publicity
36. Ezekiel Yorke - The Upholder
37. Meguella Simon - Still Colonial
38. Henson “Calypso Prince” Wright - Belt Tightening
39. Sasha Ann Moses - Main Witness
40. Duane O’Connor - Looking Beyond
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online