We’re working with NCC

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (Tuco) says they will continue to work with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to ensure the success of tomorrow’s semifinal round of the Calypso Fiesta

However, president Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba confirmed the situation was “still as indicated earlier this week, that the NCC has the responsibility for the sale of tickets.”

He said while the ticketing arrangement was something which Tuco had initiated in collaboration with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), “NCC has taken over that and they have also printed some hard tickets for sale. They are also responsible for the revenue collection at the gates at Calypso Fiesta.”

Stressing that they were following the directives of the Government, Masimba said Tuco was concentrating their energies on producing a “beautiful calypso experience” for both the competitors and patrons at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Masimba confirmed he had met with NCC officials to determine the mechanics of delivering the event, while the issue of security was yet another aspect which had fallen to the NCC.

Masimba said anyone who wished to leave Tuco was free to do so, as it was a democratic organisation.

1. Wendy Garrick - Fly Trinbago

2. Selvon “Mistah Shak” Noel -Twilight Zone

3. Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele - Plight Of My People

4. Victoria “Queen Victoria” Cooper Rahim - The Call To Pray

5. Maria Bhola La Caille - My First Lady

6. Kerice Pascall - The Black Equation

7. Dianne “Lady Wonder” Hendrickson - Life Is A Sacrifice

8. Dalanie “Lady Baynes” Baynes - Tighten Yuh Belt Is Guava Season

9. Karene Asche - Caught In The Whirlwind

10. Marvah “Marvellous Marva” Joseph - A Strange Place

11. Dexter “De Stinger” Parsons - Product Of The Upbringing

12. Karen Eccles Thomas - The Essence Of Motherhood

13. Giselle “GG” Fraser Washington - Not On Carnival Day

14. Rondell Donawa - Lip Service

15. Jalani “Lani K” Kojo - Fight

16. Kurt “The Last Bad John of Calypso” Allen - My Corn Tree

17. Allan “Brother Mudada” Fortune - Newspaper Bacchanal

18. Heather Mac Intosh - Games

19. Eunice Peters - Ah Country To Rebuild

20. Terri Lyons - The Phrase

21. Alex “Tobago Chalkie” Gift - Deh Not Well

22. Roderick “Chuck Gordon” Gordon - Wah Yuh Doing

23. Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd Reid - Guilty

24. Kizzie Ruiz - Must Be A Light

25. Anthony “All Rounder” Hendrickson - To Be An Icon

26. Sheldon “Sheldon Nugget” Bullen - Voice From Beyond

27. Dr. Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool - Learn From Arithmetic

28. Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins - Final Send Off

29. Kenrick “Original Bontin” Burnette - Ghetto People Crying

30. Myron “The Incredible Myron B” Bruce - More Mad Than Me

31. Winston “Gypsy” Peters - Angry Land

32. Ronaldo London - Mr. Builder

33. Marsha “Lady Adana” Clifton - Social Media

34. Kyle “Squad D” - Break D Cycle

35. Brian London - No Free Publicity

36. Ezekiel Yorke - The Upholder

37. Meguella Simon - Still Colonial

38. Henson “Calypso Prince” Wright - Belt Tightening

39. Sasha Ann Moses - Main Witness

40. Duane O’Connor - Looking Beyond