Broken water main causes traffic gridlock

A ruptured Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) underground main caused huge, water-filled depression on Beetham Highway near the Port-of-Spain lighthouse yesterday, resulting in traffic gridlock for several hours extending as far back as Chaguanas in central and St Augustine in the east.

The Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday sent out an advisory informing the public of traffic in the area. Angry and upset commuters and motorists took to Facebook to express their frustration.

“I just came out of this traffic for two hours plus. What a --- morning I just had,” Giovanna Lake wrote on Facebook.

Videsh Sieuraj wrote, “Its quite horrible, one lane only before the lighthouse.”

Parmala Soogrim said, “I just came out of three hours of traffic.”

The number of people coming into and going out of the city daily could run into the hundreds of thousands, former Transport Minister Stephen Cadiz said, giving an idea of how many people might be affected.

“The daily commute on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) is just short of 200,000. It could be another 60,000 coming in on the highways and this is not including all the people coming into Port-of-Spain from the Western Peninsular, Santa Cruz and Maraval,” he said.

Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, at a press conference yesterday, said the leak started Thursday night and a WASA crew worked on it but it got worse by yesterday morning. From as early as 5 am there was traffic heading into the city as three lanes of vehicles were converged into one.

In September 2012, a sinkhole appeared near the lighthouse and cost $6.7 million to repair after a contract was awarded to Jusamco Pavers Ltd. Then Works Minister Dr Suruj Rambachan said it occurred after WASA did underground repair works.

WASA’s public relations officer Daniel Plenty said the new depression was not associated with any previous leak.

Both WASA and the Ministry said their in-house crews would carry out repair works at minimal cost.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said two of the three lanes heading west were closed off as a WASA crew temporarily placed a steel sheet over the hole. As soon as this was completed all three lanes were expected to be reopened, he said.

To help alleviate traffic inconvenience, the Priority Bus Route (PBR) was opened to the public until 6 am today.

Sinanan said WASA was expected to continue further work on the depression later in the night when there was less traffic. By this morning (Saturday), the leak was expected to be fully repaired, he said.

“It’s not an expensive job, not like couple years ago,” he said.

Sinanan said the depression was caused by a leak from an old underground main and was one of several he has had to deal with in the two and a half months he has been in office.

“You don’t pick up a leak until the water comes to the surface,” he said.

To prevent more such occurrences, he has asked WASA for a plan to change the underground line.

WASA TRAFFIC ADVISORY

In a release yesterday WASA advised motorists and the general public of a traffic disruption along the west-bound carriageway of the Beetham Highway, Sea Lots, as a result of a broken 200-millimetre diameter pipeline.

“Temporary road restoration works are currently being carried out to facilitate the free flow of vehicular traffic while repairs to the ruptured pipeline will be undertaken from 9 pm tonight to 5 am Saturday,” WASA said.

“During the period of repair, motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the vicinity of the work site and obey the instructions of the police officers on duty.

“The Authority apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.”