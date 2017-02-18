Camejo siblings sweep school’s soca monarch

The Camejo brothers captured both the Junior and Secondary National School’s Soca Monarch titles yesterday. Stefan Camejo, 12, of Sacred Heart Boys’, copped this year’s title for the fourth consecutive time with his song Back on de Road. His older brother, Sergio, 17, placed first in the senior category with his hit Daz yuh Business.

When the announcement was made of his second win in four years, the entire Grand Stand area of the Queen’s Park Savannah erupted with screams and shouts of joy.

Sergio, a student of Our Lady of Fatima College, grabbed his brother and lifted him onto his shoulder and did a victory dance in front of scores of school children from various schools throughout T&T, all cheering them on.

Both brothers expressed joy and said they were “so shocked” they could just “run up and down.” “I can’t explain my emotions right now. I just want to run all over the place until I get tired and go home and sleep,” Stefan said.

“I was not expecting to win. It’s my brother and I, our second time where both of us came first together, the last time was back in 2014.

The feeling is ecstatic and energetic.

I am proud of my little brother and want to run around the place with him,” Sergio said.

Sergio said on Monday, he and his brother will be supporting his sister, Sharissa, as she defends her Junior Calypso Monarch 2016 title.

Stefan’s song was based on his final year at Sacred Heart Boys’ where he is currently preparing to sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams.

He sang about focusing on his school work and but for Carnival he can’t resist to come back on the road.

“People keep calling me every day. Give me the vybes and break away. All of these fears I have inside makes me want to stay inside.

It tearing me up inside but I must keep on the journey on that road to positivity,” Stefan sang.

Sergio’s song was a synopsis of what’s going on in some of the fetes where social media has dominated the way people are going to fete, rather than focusing on the music they are on twitter, Instagram and looking for wifi.

He also sang about the demise of “traditional” fetes such as WASA, Fire, Licensing, Coast Guard, Flour Mills as more focus was being given to cruise parties, cooler fetes and backyard jams.

Second place in the junior category went to N’Janela Duncan-Regis, of Eshe’s Learning Centre, with her song Rise, third place winner was Terry Perez, of Arima Boys’ Government with Choose and fourth place went to Sharla Grant, of Lower Cumuto Government with Proud Trini.

In the senior category: second place went to Osei David, of St George’s College with My Way, placing third was Denisia Martimbor, of St Anthony’s College with Feeling the Vybes and coming in fourth was Desle Julien, of St Mary’s College with We Lit.

The Camejo brothers commended all competitors on their camaraderie and said that they all are winners no matter what position they were placed by the adjudicators.