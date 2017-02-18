City vendors for Central Market

Street vending is to be phased out on Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain.

Within a few months, fruit and vegetable vendors will be relocated to the Central Market, Mayor Joel Martinez said yesterday.

Speaking after a tour of the market yesterday, Martinez said there is an urgent need to revamp the facility and re-establish it as a viable entity. He said he visited the market to see for himself the amenities and allocations provided for vendors there.

“I wanted to know what kind of space we have here, the process and what is expected so we can make repairs, make this place comfortable for vending to take place and for people to come to the market,” he said.

Martinez said he was not happy with the conditions he saw. He visited an empty building with 260 stalls and functional washrooms which has been locked up for the past year.

“I went to have a look at it and see if it was ready and what the circumstances are to have it ready and if it would be comfortable for vendors to want to come and vend in that spot,” he said. “It is not a 100 per cent but from what I understand from the Engineering Department there are some electrical issues as some of the fans are still not working but from all accounts, it can be repaired in a short space of time.”

Martinez has asked City Corporation officials to provide an estimated cost and timeline for repairs, so the issue can be addressed at the monthly council meeting. “If I have to ask someone to remove themselves from where they are, I must be able to provide a viable alternative. That would be the humane thing to do. I don’t just want to go and cart somebody’s stuff off and say you have not been operating properly and get them off the road.

“These are people who ply a trade and have been there for some time. The decent thing to do is offer them an opportunity,” he said.

The mayor said he plans to work hard to ensure the market becomes attractive to the public so they are encouraged to visit and shop.

As he shook hands with vendors, browsed clothes racks and purchased provisions, Martinez noted the absence of bins, piles of garbage and broken toilets. He said the lack of maintenance is unacceptable as vendors pay a rent to use the facility.

“Let’s clean it up. We must encourage cleanliness. If you don’t clean your surroundings, I will ask you to leave the market,” he said. The Central Market can accommodate close to 430 vendors in its three buildings. Officials said approximately 1,000 vendors operate at the facility, with many of them setting up on the outskirts.

Martinez said: “I have to look at that and see if that is something we want to continue because my objective is to encourage people to come into the market so they can see all the the produce, not just what’s on the outside. I want everybody to have a proper and fair chance.”

Yesterday, fruit and vegetable vendors operating on lower Charlotte Street, when told about the relocation plan, said the Central Market is too far off the beaten track for them.

One woman, who said she packs and unpacks the vegetable and clothes she sells daily, told the T&T Guardian: “I have been operating here for years and every day I does make a dollar. It may be small but I does make. What I go do when he put me over there? Who coming to buy then?”

Another vendor said: “Over there too far for people to come. People does be walking along here and decide what they go buy when they see we stuff but who coming over there? And when all of us choke up in a little space, that just bad for everybody.”

Another vendor dismissed the news as “just another gimmick” and laughed as he said: “Is years now they talking bout moving we, but who going and do that?”