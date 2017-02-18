Saddened by the increased in crime and murders in Tobago-where she born and grew up, McArtha Sandy- Lewis (Calypso Rose) who recently captured the coveted Victoires de la Musique award in France, called on the T&T Government and T&T Police Service to do more in their fight against the criminals elements.

She said every time a murder is reported in Tobago- an island she loves dearly, it pains her heart and leaves her with no end of worry.

“The crime that exploded in Tobago. I believe it has to do with drugs. It is very sad that drugs have been infiltrating our territorial waters,” Rose said.

The drugs, Rose said, enter T&T through our porous borders.

“What Trinidad and Tobago need is more aerial and land surveillance especially at nights to protect our borders.”

Born in Bethel Village, Rose, 76, said T&T was no longer the country she knew, as crime was ruining its image and reputation.

Five days after receiving the award widely described as the French Grammys for her hit song “Leave Me Alone on her latest album “Far From Home,” Rose poured her heart out about the effects crime was having in both countries in a brief interview with the T&T Guardian, minutes after arriving at the VIP Lounge at the Piarco International Airport, on Wednesday night.

Back home for the 2017 Carnival and to be honoured as one of five icons at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Carnival Sunday at the Dimanche Gras show, Rose said the criminals must be stopped.

Residing in New York, Rose said “I am in the (United) States and I am hearing so much about Trinidad….drugs, drugs, drugs.... murders…murders, murders…. guns and kidnappings. Something has to be done. It grieves my heart. It is sad to read the newspapers... on or to go on the internet. And you see this murder and this and that….the robberies… no !…it is very bad.”

Rose said the TTPS and T&T Coast Guard have to step up their game in going after the criminals who have been involved in the illicit gun and drug trade and operations.

“We need more police investigators,” Rose said, stating that at times the police have a way of framing innocent people for crimes they do not commit.

“That has to be abolished.”

She said nowadays people want everything easy and quick.

Insisting that success comes with hard work, Rose said this culture of stealing and killing from those who toil in vineyard was becoming more prevalent.

“You got to work hard for whatever you want. If you don’t do that you will end up behind bars for years. So to be free from the locks and chains you have to make up your mind to work hard.

Nothing comes easy or free. To plant a tree you got to dig the soil,” was Rose’s message to those who have been creating mayhem.