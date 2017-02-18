Eustace brothers top Carnival King prelims

Brothers Curtis and Ted Eustace carried on their family’s legacy in the Carnival Kings competition when they emerged as front runners from Thursday’s preliminary round.

Ted, the reigning monarch, mesmerised the modest audience and the judges at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, with his portrayal, Crypto—Lord of the Galaxy.

He slinked unto the stage to musical accompaniment of the X Files theme in a costume depicting a menacing super-sized extra-terrestrial. The costume, which cost $120,000 and took three months to construct, was designed by another Eustace brother, Marcus.

Older brother Curtis, himself a nine-time Carnival King, missed out on top spot by 14 points. His costume, Falconidae d Desert Prey depicted a golden falcon and was one of the largest portrayals in the competition. He scored points for the manoeuvrability of his costume, as the gigantic bird of prey flapped its wings and moved its head.

Ronald Blaize’s De Injector was a favourite with the crowd. It featured a large black and silver mosquito and was intended to raise awareness about the Zika virus. It placed fifth with 383 points.

In the Carnival Queens competition, Kay Mason and Roxanne Omalo—two veteran participants who have come close but never won the title—topped the points table with 406 point each.

Mason’s Out Of The Blue, a large gold fish fashioned from bent wire and hand-painted fabric, was dwarfed by Omalo’s Sheera The Ice Queen, which was 35 feet high and 30 feet wide.

Omalo was among a handful competitors that earned ovations. Her costume featured a pale-faced queen surrounded by a three sabre tooth felines. It was designed by Varma Lakhan, of Antourage Productions, who also had a hand in several other costumes in the competition.

Last year’s winner Gloria Dallsingh placed third with 404 points. Her green-themed costume, Glamour Queen, was striking but did not match the portrayal which earned her the National and South Carnival Queen titles last year. Thursday’s preliminary round was relatively incident free, with no noticeable costume malfunctions. However, six Carnival Queens and two Kings who were scheduled to participate opted out before the start of the competition.

The show opened with a performance by veteran artiste Lord Nelson, who had some members of the audience including co-performer Benjai, dancing.

While most competitors began their performances with custom scores or famous musical interludes, Ultimate Rejects’ runaway hit and road march contender Full Extreme was by far the most popular choice for masqueraders crossing the stage.

The top 15 Carnival Kings and Queens from the preliminary competition will move on to the finals at the same venue on Tuesday.

CARNIVAL KINGS & QUEENS

CARNIVAL KINGS

1. Ted Eustace—Crypto–Lord of the Galaxy—426

2. Curtis Eustace—Falconidae d Desert Prey—412

3. Ravi Lakhan—Nazgul Harbinger of Death—409

4. Raymond Mark—The Yellow Emperor And The

Winged Dragons—387

5. Ronald Blaize—De Injector—383

6. Lionel Jagessar Jr—Monia Haka Out Of The Ashes—

382

7. Ronald Mayers—Musical Vibrations—378

8. Clyde Blaize—Category 5 Hurricane Trump—377

9. Marlon Rampersad—Bazodee—377

10. Wade Madray—A Saga of Piracy—376

11. Roland St George—Doodad Daddy—375

12. Glen Dave Lakhan—Argus Le Grand: All Eyes On

Me—373

13. Christopher Saldenha—Down The Islands—367

14. Keston Benthum—Nibinabe—366

15. Joel Roney John—Splash! Drop D Anchor—366

CARNIVAL QUEENS

1. Kay Mason—Out Of The Blue—406

2. Roxanne Omalo—Sheera The Ice Queen—406

3. Gloria Dallsingh—Glamour Queen—404

4. Savitri Holassie—Guardians of the Sacred Forest—

398

5. Alendra Bailey—La Reflexion: Amour De Soi/ The

Reflection: Self Love—397

6. Rose Marie Jagessar—Queen Chirapaq - A Tribute

to Esther Theodore—392

7. Donna Phillip-Forde—A View from The Heln - Dance

Of The Dolphins—390

8. Shari Derek—Odahingum -Rippling Water A Tribute

To Stephen Derek Sr—389

9. Jonell Dick—Kuan Yin - The Goddess of Mercy—381

10. Peola Marchan—Princess Samar Under The Wedding

Tent—379

11. Krystal Thomas—de Nebula—378

12. Tamika George—Hypnosis—365

13. Sonya Blaize—Reaching For The Stars and Beyond—

360

14. Lisa Banfield—The Queen Of The Sea—360

15. Laura Rampersad—Lady in Blue—358​

