Man killed, body dumped

The bullet riddled body of an Indo-Trinidadian man and the scattered skeletal remains believed to be that of another man were discovered by police in separate incidents during a crime exercise.

The skeletal remains were found within a two mile radius around 4.35 pm on Thursday.

Police said around midnight, police officers led by Supt Gaffar, and including Insp Don Gajadhar, were on patrol at Dumfries Road, La Romaine when they saw the body of a man lying face up at the side of the road near Gandhi Village, Debe.

He was of dark complexion and was wearing a brown shirt, brown three-quarter pants and slippers. The body bore two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the chest. Police believe the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped along the roadway.

The latest killing has taken the number of people killed for the year to 74.

District Medical Officer Dr Naidoo visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the San Fernando mortuary.

Police are now calling on the public to assist in identifying the body.

In a separate incident, WP Sgt Morrison and PC Jervais of the San Fernando CID were on patrol around 4.35 pm on Thursday when they received a call that human remains were found near light pole number 200 along the M-2 Ring Road.

After walking through a bushy track they found the skeletal remains of an adult human.

Dr Naidoo viewed the remains and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary.

Police have since boosted patrols along the M-2 Ring Road in Debe where farmers have been utilising the lands for agriculture.

Police said the vacant lands, once owned by the defunct Caroni (1975) Ltd, have been used as a haven for criminals. It is not the first time that the former cane fields have been used as a dumping ground for bodies.

Anyone with information on the deaths can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.