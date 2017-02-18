Violent accused curse, spit at media

After cursing and spitting at journalists outside the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, Saddiq Mohammed, one of the three men charged with gang-raping a San Fernando cashier, begged to be sent to the Maximum Security Prison (MSP).

As Saddiq, 24, his cousin Shiraz Mohammed, 23, both of Woodland and construction labourer Brandon Basdeo, 23 of Penal, were being led to court, they began behaving in a rowdy manner while attempting to hide their faces from the cameras.

A couple outside the court was left traumatised by the men’s action, as the woman said she was almost spat on.

Saddiq even attempted to push over a senior police officer as he left the San Fernando CID and threatened to “kick down” the cameramen.

As relatives of the accused gathered in front the court, a woman was seen crying while the man who stood next to her also uttered threats and expletives to journalists.

Despite the aggression shown outside, it was complete change of personality for Saddiq inside the court.

In a more mellow tone, he appealed to Senior Magistrate Nannette Forde-John not to send him to the Remand Prison, at Golden Grove, because his life would be in danger.

Raising his hands for attention, Saddiq said, “Ma’am, if I am going to jail I would like to go MSP, because my brother had a matter with a prison officer…If you send me to Arouca (Remand) prison, I could lose my life. I just told you about my story ma’am, please.”

He said that his twin brother had an altercation with a prison officer recently and he feared reprisal at the prison.

He said he could not afford an attorney. He told the court that having been released from prison five months ago, he was being framed by the police with the charges. He also asked if the two other matters he had before the court could be heard immediately, but his request was denied.

“I have nothing to do with this...I being victimised by police. They are giving me case after case.”

Forde-John read the charges that on February 11, at Hermitage Branch Road, San Fernando, the accused carried the 26-year-old victim away against her will, had sexual intercourse without her consent, sodomised her, violently robbed her of a Samsung phone valued US$300 and a Nokia phone $300.

According to police reports, the woman was standing near Skinner Park, Cipero Street, when around 8 pm she entered a white Nissan Sunny B-15. Three men, including the driver were seated in the car. She asked to be taken to Lord Street, San Fernando, but the men took her to Gandhi Village, Debe, where one of them struck her several times with a firearm and robbed her. She was then taken into the bushes and raped.

Flashing police lights caused the suspects to bolt from the scene, leaving behind their victim in the bushes.

The woman crawled out of the bushes onto the street where a resident took her to the San Fernando Police Station. Within a few hours, San Fernando CID officers, Insp Gajadhar, Sgt Ramroop, Cpl Nanan, PC Maharaj and PC Ramdass arrested Saddiq and Basdeo in Woodland and impounded a car which was taken to the station.

On Wednesday, Shiraz was arrested outside the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court after his appearance on an unrelated matter.

Shiraz and Basdeo were represented by defence attorneys Ainsley Lucky and Martin Jadoonanan respectively.

Prosecutor, Sgt Cleyon Seedan objected to bail against Saddiq and Shiraz on the basis that they allegedly committed the offences while on bail for other matters. He said given the seriousness of the offence, Basdeo should also be denied bail.

However, Jadoonanan argued that Basdeo had no previous convictions or pending matters and was able to secure a bail of $175,000.

Forde-John accepted the prosecution’s request that Basdeo report to the Penal CID every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Shiraz denied the prosecution’s claim that he had three other court matters. Lucky then asked the court to adjourn the case until February 22, so that his criminal record could be verified.

The matters were adjourned to March 17.