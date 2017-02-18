Women’s groups: PM’s comment not whole story

Two women’s groups say the danger in Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s off-the-cuff comment on domestic violence is that it has diverted attention away from the larger problem.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Women Working for Social Progress (Workingwomen) and the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) said the people defending Rowley’s comment are “seeking to reduce the whole public discussion to that one fragment of the truth. They are rejecting the more holistic responses of women’s organisations that have applied deeper thinking and research to the problem.”

“Women choosing bad partners is not the whole story of domestic violence. Indeed, domestic violence is not the whole story, either, of violence against women. Girls and women do also get raped and killed by complete strangers. Just getting into a taxi can bring this upon us. Not all female victims of violence choose their killer or rapist.

“Those commentators who are blocking out all the other deep-seated causes of violence against women are doing women and the whole society a disservice. Those causes need to be also identified and addressed.”

The statement continued: “Reducing the problem to our choice of partners is like saying, as a response to children under-performing in school, “Children need to make an effort to get to school on time.” Of course they do; but not all under-performing students are habitual latecomers. There are many other reasons for low performance in school.

The groups said they welcomed ongoing conversations between the political directorate and citizens, but said such discussion requires smaller, more manageable gatherings and professional input on the topic in focus.