Jeromy’s war on bullies

Jeromy Rodriguez’s war on school bullies began at age 11 when he would see his elder sister coming home nearly every day from Moruga Secondary with a black eye and no money.

“My mom went to the school to deal with the situation but got no help there and nowhere with the bully’s parents either.

“It was then I decided to find some way to deal with bullying and after doing research formed the Anti-Bullying Association of T&T (ABATT).”

Rodriguez is 15 now and a Form Four student at Cowen Hamilton High School in St Mary’s, Moruga. Originally from Basseterre in the area, he moved with his mom, Yvonne Joseph and dad, music producer, Junior Ibo Joseph, and four siblings to Union Hall, San Fernando.

Rodriquez, a former two-time Junior Soca Monarch (2013 and 2014), said he used his prize money to fund his organisation.

“I wanted to go to Disneyland but I know a lot of people who go through stress everyday meeting bullies.

“They hide from school and it reflects on their grades. When I thought about it, I felt really sad and decided to leave out my enjoyment for a while and do something to help my country.”

He said with the support of his family, he launched ABATT at the same school his sister attended and today, four years later, she is going to school peacefully.

“It must have had some impact on them. I hardly hear of any violence in Moruga Secondary.”

Rodriguez’ war on bullies involves giving lectures at schools and institutions on bullying and how to deal with it.

The basic message is usually simple and straightforward; “stop the bulling and love one another”, he said.

“Our slogan is, be your brother’s keeper, uplift and support each other, love and respect one another, lean on his or her or my shoulder and, yes, we can do it together. This is the acronym for bully. The response from students is usually positive.”

ABATT has also started a kindergarten anti-bullying programme to help preschoolers deal with anger and understand what bullying is about.

Through its Facebook page, ABATT also gives advice to victims of bullying and refer them to psychologists and mediators, if needed.

The group is also producing an anti-bullying documentary with the stories of victims and their parents and highlighting deficiencies in the education system on dealing with this growing problem.

Dr Alicia Martin, one of the directors of ABATT, said it was Rodriquez’ passion that inspired her to volunteer her support.

She said ABATT was invited to a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament where they spoke about the need for teachers and principals to be trained on how to deal with bullying in schools.

“Students and parents are telling us they are getting no redress through the system. When victims don’t get redress they may take matters into their own hands and violence increases.”

Martin said school bullying is related closely to the widespread violence in the society at large. “It is not separate. The two are very much connected. Children are reflecting what’s happening in the larger society.”

Earlier this month, nine-year-old Tristan Khan’s hand was badly damaged after a savage attack by a classmate at the Mayaro Government Primary School.

The principal, the Education Minister and the T&T Unified Teachers Association said they were playing and ended the matter there.

Last Tuesday, a 14-year-old Form Two student of San Fernando West Secondary was knocked unconscious and lost his memory during a fight with a classmate.

Crying out for justice, his family said the school was downplaying the incident.