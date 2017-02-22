You are here

Building evacuated as fire officers battle ministry blaze

Published: 
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

 No one has been injured or trapped in a fire currently at the Ministry of Social Development head office on Independence Square.

The fire, which is currently limited to the third floor of the ANSA McAl Centre, is at this time being brought under control by officers of the T&T Fire Service.

Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce, in a brief response to questions from the Guardian, said all employees had been evacuated.

