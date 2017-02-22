Social commentary carried off the top prizes in this year’s TSTT Employee Calypso Competition, held recently at the Nelson Exchange Carpark, while fun-filled melodies describing the company’s race...
You are here
Building evacuated as fire officers battle ministry blaze
Published:
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
No one has been injured or trapped in a fire currently at the Ministry of Social Development head office on Independence Square.
The fire, which is currently limited to the third floor of the ANSA McAl Centre, is at this time being brought under control by officers of the T&T Fire Service.
Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce, in a brief response to questions from the Guardian, said all employees had been evacuated.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online