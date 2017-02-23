Boy, 8, struck by car Residents call for walkway, speed humps

Eight-year-old Darius Luke who was knocked down by a panel van on his way home from school on Thursday, remains warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Luke, a student of St Pauls Anglican School suffered injuries to his head after being struck while attempting to cross Lady Hailes Avenue. Although the San Fernando General Hospital was less than a quarter mile away, Luke remained lying in the centre of the road for more than half hour before an ambulance finally arrived.

As his mother Shereece Canterbury stood helplessly at his side, angry neighbours called on the Government to install speed humps or a walkway.

Aunt Avril Luke said she was at home when she heard a loud bang around 3.45 pm. She said Luke was accustomed to walking home by himself.

"When I heard the bang, I ran outside and I saw him lying on the ground bleeding. His head was swollen and behind his neck was bruised and swollen," Luke said.

She added that Darius remained conscious and it was more than half an hour later that the first ambulance arrived. Moments later, two more ambulances came, she added.

Saying they were angry because this was not the first time a child was knocked down there, Avril said: "My neighbour Akini Allee was killed right by this traffic light and nothing ever came out of it."

Expressing gratitude that her nephew was still alive, Avril said she wanted the authorities to do something to protect the children.

Meanwhile, eyewitness Margaret Walcott denied the traffic light was on red when Darius was hit by the panel van. She said she spotted Darius walking as if in a daze and became concerned.

"My son was knocked down twice years ago and when I saw Darius I pulled aside with the intention of helping him cross but he ran across the street before I could get to him when the light was on green," Walcott said.

However, she agreed that speed humps should be installed near the lights, adding that many motorists break the lights.

The driver of the panel van, who waited with the boy until the ambulance came, went to the San Fernando Police Station and gave a statement. San Fernando police are continuing investigations.