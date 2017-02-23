Calypso Monarch draw postponed

The draw for Sunday's Calypso Monarch finals has been postponed to tomorrow.

Calypsonians gathered at the University of T&T (UTT) campus at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) at noon for the draw to determine their order of performance at the Dimanche Gras show, only to be informed by representatives from the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) that they had to return tommorrow.

In an interview, TUCO public relations officer Steve "Ras Kommanda" Pascal said the organisation wanted to wait until their legal issues were resolved.

The issues involve two calypsonians excluded from the finals, Loretta Fya Empress Nedd-Reid and Brian London.

Both calypsonians are seeking to convince TUCO that they have the right to perform at the finals.

Nedd-Reid was disqualified due to her nationality and replaced by Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele.