Speed cameras not yet launched

The Spot Speed Camera Enforcement System has not been officially launched in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a press release today, the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) sought to correct what it described as inaccurate information being circulated in the public domain, regarding the presence and operation of spot speed, fixed cameras and speed traps at various locations across the country.

The release said the ministry is pursuing the required steps toward the eventual passage of legislation that will give effect to Spot Speed Camera Enforcement in Trinidad and Tobago.

"In light of the above, the Ministry would like to clearly state that at present there are NO “fixed camera” and speed traps” in the following areas:"

North Bound: South Bound: 1) Corinth Flyover 1) Seereeram Brothers 2) Gasparillo Flyover 2) San Fernando Flyover 3) Munroe Road Flyover 3) Golconda Flyover 4) Caroni Flyover 4) Penal Flyover 5) Grand Bazaar

The release said the ministry was concerned with the rising trend of inaccurate information circulating in the public domain and urged the public to visit the ministry’s website and social media pages to verify information.

"Once the required legislation is enacted, the Ministry of Works and Transport will apprise the public and its stakeholders of the new road safety measures."

The ministry said once a new system or project is implemented, the relevant information will be communicated.