$200,000 bail for rape accused

Shiraz Mohammed, one of three men charged with kidnapping, raping, buggering and robbing a 26-year-old woman, has been granted $200,000 bail.

Mohammed, 23, was remanded into custody when he along with his cousin Saddiq Mohammed, 24, both of Woodland and construction labourer Brandon Basdeo, 23, appeared in court jointly charged with the four offences last Friday.

Mohammed’s cousin Saddiq who cursed and spat at the media while he was being taken to the San Fernando Magistrates Court by police officers was denied bail because he had previous criminal matters in court. Basdeo was granted $175,000 as he had no previous convictions or pending matters. Mohammed was remanded in custody for his criminal record to be verified.

When Mohammed reappeared in court on Wednesday, Senior Magistrate Nannette Forde-John granted him bail despite an objection from prosecutor Cleyon Seedan.

Seedan said Mohammed had pending matters, including a robbery charge.

The charges stemmed from an incident on February 11. The victim was awaiting transportation at Skinner Park, San Fernando when she entered a white Nissan B-15 with three male occupants at Skinner Park, San Fernando and asked to be taken to Lord Street. She was taken against her will to Hermitage Branch Road, San Fernando where she was raped, sodomised and violently robbed of a US $300 Samsung phone and a $300 Nokia phone.

Mohammed, through his attorney, Jason Jackson, complained that he was beaten in prison.

He was ordered to report to the San Fernando Police Station three times a week.

All three accused are expected to return to court on March 17.