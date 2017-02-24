Beach campers warned of lifeguard shortage

A warning is being sent out to campers heading out to beaches for the long Carnival weekend there is a serious shortage of lifeguards and they need to practise safe sea bathing.

The warning is coming from health and safety officer of the lifeguard branch of the National Union of Government & Federated Workers, Augustus Sylvester.

Sylvester said there were around 100 lifeguards employed with the Ministry of National Security. They were moved from under the Ministry of Tourism more than a year ago.

He said many more lifeguards are needed to mann beaches around this “peak” period, when hundreds head out to the beaches to get away from Carnival.

Sylvester said there were some 50 job applications from lifeguards at the ministry which were not being processed.

He said the ministry’s way of dealing with the shortage was to bring out the full complement of lifeguards, even those on their off days.

He said some were reluctant to come out because the incentives were not good enough.

Sylvester said lifeguards had not been successful in in their attempts to meet with the ministry and express their concerns.

Not quite true, says ministry

However, Marcia Hope, communications head at the National Security Ministry, said that was not “quite true”.

She said lifeguards normally met quarterly with the permanent secretary to discuss the operation of the unit and the last meeting was last Friday.

She said there were union representatives in the meeting.

Hope said lifeguards did not complain about a shortage but said it was a problem the ministry “inherited” from the Ministry of Tourism.

Hope said the job applications were being looked at but added: “you don’t need to hire a thousand lifeguards since people do not go to the beach every day”.

Noting the economic downturn, she said the ministry had to utilise existing manpower resources.

Hope confirmed that for peak periods like Carnival and Easter the ministry called out lifeguards from their off days and said they werere remunerated for that.

She assured there would be a 25 per cent increase in lifeguards on beaches the unit is assigned to for the Carnival period.

The T&T Guardian contacted the Tourism Development Company to ask about washroom facilities at the beaches for campers but an official who asked not to be quoted only said: “Camping is not allowed on the beaches.”