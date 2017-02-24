You are here
Health Ministry releases list of facilities for emergency treatment during Carnival celebrations
Published:
Friday, February 24, 2017
The Ministry of Health has advised the public that 24-hour care is available at the Accident and Emergency Departments of the General Hospitals and at District Health Facilities.
For details regarding the opening hours of health centres between Saturday 25th February and Tuesday 28th February please see the attached documents,or visit the Ministry of Health's web site (www.health.gov.tt) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Ministry of HealthTT/).
