Health Ministry releases list of facilities for emergency treatment during Carnival celebrations

Published: 
Friday, February 24, 2017

The Ministry of Health has advised the public that 24-hour care is available at the Accident and Emergency Departments of the General Hospitals and at District Health Facilities.

For details regarding the opening hours of health centres between Saturday 25th February and Tuesday 28th February please see  the attached documents,or visit the Ministry of Health's web site (www.health.gov.tt) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Ministry of HealthTT/).

