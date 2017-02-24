Kamla tries for last-minute amendment

An amendment proposed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to amend the proposed FATCA legislation to allow for people being reported on for alleged breach to be informed before the reporting takes place, was the only remaining contentious point as the Government debated a motion on FATCA in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Persad-Bissessar submitted the amendment during her contribution to yesterday’s debate on a Government motion to approve the report of the Joint Select Committee on the FATCA legislation in the House of Representatives. The Government required the support of the Opposition to approve the legislation, which it got by the end of the session.

In winding up her contribution, Persad-Bissessar said substantial changes were made to the legislation in the Joint Select Committee. She also said a new Clause 34 should be included to give the Minister of Finance the power to, by order, make regulations for the bill subject to the affirmative resolution of the Parliament to give effect to the act.

She noted that the debate was taking place during Carnival week and called on the Government to accept the amendments and return the matter to the Committee of the whole Parliament. She said this should be done to bring the matter to an end so citizens could continue jamming still during the Carnival celebrations.

But Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who spoke after her, said the proposal to allow for notification of possible tax evaders under the legislation was not a good one, as it would seek to defeat the major objective of the FATCA legislation. He said many of the matters approved during the deliberations of the JSC could have been addressed in a Committee of the whole Parliament.

Later in his contribution, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised a matter that was reported in regional media about T&T and Caricom agreeing to hire an unnamed lobbyist $1 million to speak with citizens in the US about the importance of the FATCA legislation. Moonilal said he wanted to know who was this lobbyist and how was he selected. Rowley later denied this claim, saying Moonilal should be ashamed of bringing inaccurate information to the House.