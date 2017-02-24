Minister: Forensic audit a possibility for Tuco

With Government set to conduct a forensic audit into Pan Trinbago immediately after this year’s Carnival, officials have warned that it is a possibility the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (Tuco) could also suffer the same fate.

According to Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, “We are still looking at the options we have.”

Gadsby-Dolly made the statement following a press conference on Tuesday at the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) Hospitality Suite, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.

Pressed to say more about the directive from Government for NCC to “step in” and collect ticketing revenue from the gates at Panorama and Calypso Fiesta respectively, Gadsby-Dolly confirmed the directive was handed down by her.

Panorama is Pan Trinbago’s largest money earner, while Calypso Fiesta is Tuco’s biggest revenue drawer.

She said, “The recommendation was made by myself to the board of the NCC to consider with respect to how we deal with carnival going forward.”

Admitting, “There are some issues raised by government over carnival and the revenues for carnival that are unclear at this point. They have been very vague and they have been linked to different decisions that may have conflicting intent and so, this year, we are looking at doing that to ascertain exactly what the take is and to look more closely at what is done with the actual hard revenue of these government funded shows.”

The minister said this move was because they only wanted to develop the national carnival agenda going forward.

She promised, “We would look at the developmental agenda of the special interest groups to determine exactly what we are contributing towards those agendas and we are looking at making it a little more structured, with respect to what exactly they plan to do to develop their particular area of interest and how the government then makes a contribution to that.”

Confirming the forensic audit into the operations of Pan Trinbago in the weeks following carnival, Gadsby-Dolly said it remained a possibility that government may decide to go that same way regarding Tuco’s operations.

NCC chairman, Kenny De Silva, said it was unfortunate the matter with Pan Trinbago had ended up before the court.

Stressing that the NCC had been directed to, “Handle all ticket and revenue aspects of all the components of carnival,” De Silva said they were in charge of the mas component while Pan Trinbago and Tuco would remain in charge of managing their respective shows.

He further explained, “There are three mas groups and there is a fracture. We don’t have the data to say which group has the greater representation in terms of mas so until there is an audit to some extent, with those components to determine who should represent mas, the NCC will hold on to the mantle for the time being.”

Informed that officials from Pan Trinbago and Tuco felt slighted by the government directive, De Silva commented, “Yes, it is justifiable for them to feel slighted but remember, certain levels of debt have been put in the public domain.”

He agreed that transparency and accountability were very “important,” and that, “Everybody is culpable because we didn’t follow the process to some extent.”

De Silva added, “I am not blaming anybody, but it is all going to work out.”