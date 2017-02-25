Ministry: Full complement of Immigration officers on duty at airport

The longer wait time experienced by passengers entering the Piarco International Airport for Carnival is “not unique”, the National Security Ministry stated in a release yesterday.

The National Security Ministry issued a release yesterday advising that despite media reports to the contrary, a full complement of immigration officers was on duty at the Piarco International Airport.

“Immigration officials have noted that the increase in passenger arrivals is in part compounded by the arrival of several charter flights in addition to the regularly scheduled flights.

“Flights are coming in at the same time or very close together with hundreds of passengers disembarking from each flight,” the release stated.

“The increase in arrivals on account of national festivities and the resultant longer wait time for passengers is not unique to Trinidad and Tobago and at times occurs at international airports in other parts of the world.”

Immigration officials at the Piarco International Airport are “monitoring the situation and continue to warmly welcome citizens and visitors upon arrival,” the Ministry of National Security stated.

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon visited the Immigration offices at Piarco International Airport yesterday where he met with the chief immigration officer and spoke with immigration officers on duty.

During the visit Dillon and the chief immigration officer discussed measures that have been put in place to treat with increased arrivals during the country’s national festivities.

He commended the officers on duty.