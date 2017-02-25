Rosemarie’s return dominates Sando mas

Forced out of retirement when her daughter-in-law had to withdraw from Carnival, veteran masquerader Rosemarie Kuru Jagessar returned to the San Fernando stage to cop the Queen of the Bands title.

She took the stage on Friday along with her son Lionel Jagessar Jr, who also copped the King of the Bands title.

The mesmerising performances by the mother and son at Skinner Park for the annual Night of the San Fernando Monarchs were able to beat out Gloria Dallsingh and her son Marlon Rampersad—from Kalicharan Carnival’s—who had won the titles for the last three years.

Rosemarie’s portrayal of Queen Chirapaq—Tribute to Esther Theodore continued the band’s traditional Indian style, including sunflowers and mask faces. Jagessar Jr’s presentation Honia-Haka—Out of the Ashes, portrayed a chief rising out of the fire to the beat of drums.

Rosemarie, the 2010 National Queen of the Bands and winner of several Carnival titles in San Fernando, last entered competition in 2014. Pleased with her life’s work, Rosemarie decided to make way for the younger talents in her Lionel Jagessar and Associates’ band. However, their contender for the Queen of the Bands title, Kerina Badal, who placed third in 2016, withdrew from competition as she mourned the death of a family member.

Jagessar Jr told the Guardian that the best option was for Rosemarie to return to the stage. It has been a successful year thus far with Rosemarie placing third in the National Queen of the Bands competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Tuesday.

“My mother was out of competition for the past three years because she felt she accomplished what she wanted to do and she holds records that many people have only dreamt about. She came back and she is still at the top of her game.

“My girlfriend was entering the competition but her grandmother died in January. Based on her beliefs, she decided not to play. The best queen was still there, my Mom, so she came back out and did very well. She came third in the national competition with just four points separating her from the winner,” Jagessar Jr said.

Dallsingh finished second with Glamour Queen, followed by Sonya Blaze’s Reaching for the Stars in the Queen of the Bands competition. In the kings’ category, Rampersad’s Bazodee and Clyde Blaize’s Category 5 Hurricane Trump topped off the top three.

Malaika, Mista Shak tie for South Calypso Monarch

Despite not being selected for the National Calypso Monarch competition, Malaika Ballantyne shook off disappointment to tie with defending San Fernando Calypso Monarch, Selvon “Mista Shak” Noel. Kerice Pascall finished third. Ballantyne, the daughter of veteran calypsonian Gregory Ballantyne, performed her rendition of Calypso and Country. The calypso stressed about the development of kaiso and country, and the importance of not letting them suffer.

“The song made a statement and I had a chance to be judged again by another set of judges. Not getting into the national competition never discouraged me,” Ballantyne said. In the soca competition, Nerimiah Scipio finished first while Ricardo Melville and Heaven Charles finished as runners’ up.