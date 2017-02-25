Many victims of domestic violence seek protection orders from the court, however there are many reasons why some do not or some delay.

The court order restrains a person from engaging in an abusive manner of any type in order to avoid future violence and while some think it is a worthless piece of paper, the protection order, if breached, can land you in jail.

While in some cases the court order is successful in deterring offenders, there are many who are left aggravated and defy it which puts victims at greater risk for abuse, sometimes leading to death.

Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chap. 45:56, lists the main remedy for domestic violence as a protection order.

A High Court Judge told the Sunday Guardian victims need “to have a wall of people protection” where people can look out for each other. Speaking under anonymity, the judge said the order could be effective but the victim has to take the necessary steps to ensure it is fully implemented.

Told that some women still end up being killed despite having a protection order, the judge said, “There is a general sense of unlawfulness that operates in this society and consequently, court orders may be ignored. As a result, victims have to secure themselves. Have a wall of people protection where we can look out for each other.”

This could be done by informing police and neighbours.

There are high levels of domestic abuse in this country—abuse against women, men and children. For various reasons, many women who face physical and verbal abuse by their spouse or partner fail to seek protection for themselves.

Some women decide to endure years of abuse because “he is the father of my children” or ask “where will I go?”

In January last year, a mason who breached a protection order faced a $90,000 bail for that and other charges. The 23-year-old man unlawfully carried away a woman against her will even though she had taken out a domestic violence protection order against him. He had been ordered to stay 50 feet away from the woman.

After she sentenced two men for breaching protection orders brought against them by their respective companions in March last year, Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar said, “A protection order is not just a piece of paper and people need to get rid of that mindset. It is a means of protecting people from abusive relationships. This court and society take a serious view of breaching a protection order whether it is a man or a woman.”

In September last year, Lisa Matagoolam was murdered. She was expected to appear in court for a protection order hearing. Also last year, Amina Mohammed was found with her throat slit. She was supposed to have her order renewed.

Some of the precautionary steps a person can take to ensure an order is carried out fully are to prohibit contact and move out of the shared space with the abuser.

The judge said, “If the order prohibits contact, the vigilance of neighbours is important so police can be alerted as soon as the offender enters the prohibited space.

“Victims have to be strong and not relent to pressure or attempt contact with the offender. In addition, victims have to adopt an overly cautious approach and take all possible steps to avoid confrontational situations.”

The judge added, “If possible, vacate the space that was shared and find alternative accommodation.”

Victim to women: Get out

Denise (not her real name) kept her abuse a secret since she got involved with her husband in the 1980s. Before he attempted to kill, they shared a 30-year relationship that produced three children.

Not speaking out is her biggest regret. “I wish I had spoken out sooner but unfortunately, I didn’t.”

She said her husband was viewed as “an angel” because she had never reported the abuse to the police, friends or family.

He is now in jail charged with attempted murder. In her 50s, Denise said it was only two years ago she took out a protection order against him but that did not stop the verbal and physical abuse, stalking and taunting.

He breached the order, like he had promised, attacked her with a cutlass and chopped her five times. “My skull split open but thank God, I am ok.”

Recounting the years of abuse, the woman said, “It went on over the years where he just was not changing and then he started to get really violent.”

When she decided the abuse in the marital home had to stop, she packed her things and left. Even before she got a protection order, her husband made an attempt on her life. Asked why she did not leave earlier in the marriage, she said “I used to think how I will mind three children. I don’t have a good job...just sometimes it is a ‘ten days’, then where will I go? How I paying a rent? That was the things used to go through my mind.”

Later on, she got a better job and a house with the Housing Development Corporation. That’s when she left him.

Denise’s advice to women in abusive relationships, “Get out. Women in abusive situations, you need to speak out. I was not speaking out because I am a quiet and reserved person by nature.”

PROCEDURE TO OBTAIN A PROTECTION ORDER

i. The applicant goes to the court’s registry at the respective Magistrate’s court;

ii. The applicant speaks to the Clerk of the Peace, who identifies the problem and determines whether it is a domestic violence matter or a matter for another court;

iii. Applicant pays $3.00 in cash or the value of $3.00 in stamps for filing a domestic violence complaint;

iv. The Clerk of the Peace then prepares the complaint and summons and at the same time fixes the date of hearing within seven days of filing of the application;

v. The applicant is required to sign the complaint;

vi. The applicant takes the summons to be served on respondent to the police or may be served by the applicant or his/her agent.

(Source: www.ttlawcourts.org)

Breach and fines

*An order can last for as long as a magistrate thinks it is necessary; but not longer than three year;

*Once aware of the order, the respondent must comply with its terms;

*Failure to fulfil the terms according to Section 20 of the Act - first time breach, the penalty is a maximum fine of $9,000.00 or in default, a maximum of three months in prison;

*On a second breach, the maximum fine is $15,000.00 or in default, imprisonment for a period of 24 months;

*The magistrate can order that the respondent pay the fine and serve time in prison;

*If after the second conviction the respondent breaches the terms of the order, the magistrate can sentence him/her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.

(Next week, we look at some of the challenges women experience to get a protection order and options for a safe house.)