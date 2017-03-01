Chaguanas reviving traditional mas

Traditional mas will stay on the Chaguanas Borough Corporation’s calendar of events, deputy chairman of the Chaguanas Carnival Committee, Orlando Nagessar, has promised.

Nagessar made the comment during the opening of Chaguanas Carnival Traditional Mas competition on Carnival Monday night.

“This will be an annual affair and would be expanded and expanded year after year. We want to bring back traditional mas in full scale,” he said.

“The NCC has projected that this year, next year and the following years, they want to reintroduce the history of mas more, so the traditional mas in all cities and towns are in the country.

“We here in Chaguanas have taken the initiative to have it on Monday night.” The show started at 7 pm with an appearance by The Original Jab Jab’s presentation of the Keepers of the Tradition.

This followed with a presentation from the Drunken Sailors, a Dame Lorraine ensemble and a Fancy Indian.