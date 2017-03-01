Sando parties to the Full Extreme

Although the number of masqueraders on the streets of San Fernando for Carnival 2017 seemed to have dwindled, those who came out in their vibrant, colourful costumes hit the streets to the ‘Full Extreme’ yesterday.

MX Prime’s hit was the anthem for most bands crossing the two judging points at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) and High Street San Fernando.

Although High Street looked scant early on in the day, hundreds of spectators lined the streets at SAPA. But those viewers without the forethought of bringing their own chairs had to stand as there were no bleachers provided this year.

Fyzabad-based Southern Mas Associates was the first to cross the High Street judging point at 10.40 am with their presentation of “A Native Gathering.”

With five sections and vibrant, creative designs, the masqueraders were a treat to those who had come out early.

But it was reigning band of the year Kalicharan Carnival that brought the heat with their presentation of ‘Zante.’

With choreographed dances to introduce each of its eight sections, band leader Ivan Kalicharan’s resplendent designs lit up the streets.

Another contender in the large band section, Fireworks Promotions, portrayed ‘The Reclamation.’

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricketers Garey Marthurin (Jamaica Tallawahs) and Keddy Lesporis (St Lucia Zouks) both played in the Pandora section of ‘Reclamation.’

Small band Just Illusions Mas Band were especially creative with their presentation ‘Trip Down the Caroni Swamp,’ portraying a King and Queen Scarlett Ibis and numerous other birds.

Pan Mas Traditions, with ‘Folklore Fairy Tales and Fantasy,’ presented a mixture of local folklore and fairy tale characters, including ‘Papa Bois’ and the ‘Fancy Sailor’ mixed with Little Red Riding Hood.

In total, there were 10 small bands, two medium bands and three large bands registered to cross the stage. Results from the San Fernando Carnival are expected to be announced either today or tomorrow.

