National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Kenny De Silva has apologised to the country, patrons and viewers of Sunday’s Dimanche Gras show for a number of production errors during the event.

Following the show on Sunday, patrons and viewers had numerous complaints about the production of the event and the length of time they had to wait for the results of the Calypso Monarch competition to be announced.

During the show, artistes were announced to perform but never turned up, hosts announced awards and recipients were nowhere to be found, microphones were absent on stage during presentations and the show experienced an hour-long break when nothing happened.

In an interview yesterday during a stop at the Piccadilly Street Carnival judging point, De Silva apologised for the numerous misfirings at the event.

“I have to apologise to the audience publicly because there was a lull of one hour. Things did not go as planned, so we have to take responsibility and we do apologise to T&T and the patrons who were in the Queen’s Park Savannah and the people who were looking at the television sets, because there was no activity for over an hour and that was unacceptable,” De Silva said.

He said the commission took full responsibility for all the errors on the night.

Asked whether there will be a change to the format in future, De Silva said the NCC and stakeholders will have a post-Carnival meeting to look at all the weaknesses and challenges throughout the season, in order to strengthen their products for next year.

On whether there could also be a return to the structure of the Calypso Monarch where competitors sang two songs, De Silva said anything was possible.

“Carnival is extremely important to the country. All levels of people get involved in different aspects and that is something you don’t see anywhere else.”

As to successes during the two-day celebration, the NCC chairman said the response at the Queen’s Park Savannah by masqueraders was “phenomenal.” He said a number of the large bands had crossed the stage early and there were no big breaks or long windows of time between bands. He also said he felt the number of masqueraders on the road had increased this year.

“The country wanted a break and many more people wanted to play mas in spite of challenges with economy and crime. The economic situation would have affected the mas, but people may have lowered their sights from the high end band to something mid-range,” he said.

De Silva also praised the protective services, saying they provided a high level of comfort to all those involved in the festivities.