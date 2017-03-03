2 shot dead outside Debe bar

Police last night launched a manhunt for two gunmen who opened fire at a bar in Debe, killing two men and wounding another.

The identities of the dead men were not divulged by officers up to press time, however, as they were setting up road blocks in a bid to catch the attackers. The officers cordoned off parts of the SS Erin Road and Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension as they tried to capture the shooters, who escaped in a white car.

Residents said around 8.10 pm loud gunshots were heard outside Shortman’s Bar at Wellington Road, Debe. The two men were standing outside the bar when they were shot at close range. The gunmen then entered the bar and shot a third man as he tried to flee. The injured man was rushed to hospital and was awaiting treatment up to press time.

The shooting occurred a mile away from where hairdresser Ria Sookdeo was kidnapped last year.

Police are hoping nearby residents will provide them with any video surveillance or footage they may have of the shooting.