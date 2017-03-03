CWU: TSTT must pay $36m owed to retirees

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is calling on the Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) to come clean about the company’s two existing pension plan funds and to pay $36,000,000 in outstanding monies owed to retirees.

Promising to keep the pressure on yesterday during what he has promised will become a weekly protest outside TSTT House, Edward Street, Port-of-Spain - CWU President Joseph Remy confirmed that as much as 900 retirees were owed an average of $40,000 each.

Explaining the burning issues relating to the pension plans, Remy said they came about from the previous merger in 1991, between Trinidad and Tobago Telephone Company Limited (TELCO) and TSTT.

Revealing that hundreds of TELCO employees had contributed 6.5 per cent of their monthly salaries towards the pension plan as per the former agreement, Remy said when the merger was completed and TSTT was recognised as the new telecoms giant - it was agreed that everyone would pay five per cent towards the TSTT Pension Fund Plan.

However, he said even though there were employees in the same company, doing the same work - some persons were contributing differently towards the pension plans.

Remy said for 11 years between 1995 and 2006, hundreds of TELCO employees continued to contribute 6.5 per cent, when they should have been paying five per cent.

Although the issue was raised in the past and the company’s actuaries recommended these persons be reimbursed the “extra” 1.5 per cent they had paid over 11 years, Remy said this was never done.

Claiming that several retirees had since passed away without receiving the benefits owed to them while others continue to live on a small fixed monthly pension from TSTT, Remy said the issue remained relevant as more persons were approaching the retirement age and needed to be assured of a comfortable income when they go home.

He added that the reimbursement would, “Not add any value to their pensions at the end of the day.”

Remy went on, “The company was wrongfully deducting that additional percentage from their salaries. Up to now, after numerous efforts to address the issue, we have not had any agreement by the company to reimburse the 1.5 per cent.”

With TSTT having sole control over the management committees for the two pension plans, Remy said it was incumbent on TSTT to repay the monies.

Claiming that bi-lateral talks and other approaches had failed to stir the company into action, Remy demanded that TSTT summon the management committees to a meeting to resolve the issue.

He said one plan was in a deficit while the other was in a surplus.

Recommending that RBC Royal Bank be removed as the trustee of both pension plans, Remy said, “Based on RBC’s callous decision to jack up interest rates and place locals in a disadvantageous position, they are not fit and proper to be trustees to pension fund plans that we are contributing to on a monthly basis and as such, in the absence of the management committees’ meeting, no decision can be taken relative to RBC’s role as trustees.”

Hoping that yesterday’s protest would force a meeting, Remy said, “We are not comfortable with RBC managing our money because we are not sure where that money is going to end up and whether our retirees would be paid when they are supposed to be paid.”