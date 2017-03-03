Murder suspect held at Machel’s concert

A murder suspect on the run for 13 months was arrested by police on his way to Machel Monday (February 20).

The suspect, Ricardo James, 26, appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday.

Police officers attached to Homicide Bureau Region 11, based at the Arouca Police Station, arrested James and subsequently charged with murder of Javel Pierre.

James, also known as ‘Doodie Scrunter’, of Rampersad Trace, Vega de Oropouche, Toco Main Road, appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the Sangre Grande First Magistrates Court.

He is accused of January 2016 shooting death of Pierre.

The victim’s body was found in a grave at Pine Road along the Toco Road.

He was charged by PC Chatar of Homicide Region 11, Arouca. James was arrested outside the Hasely Crawford Stadium. Pierre, of Manzanilla, was reported missing on January 20, 2016.

On February 29, 2016, police went to Pine Road, where Pierre’s body was found. An autopsy revealed that Pierre died from gun shot wound to head.

James was remanded into to reappear on March 29.

RALPH BANWARIE