Send children to school, Garcia begs parents

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says parents could be held responsible if school age students stop attending school.

He made the comment during yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, as he again spoke about the large absenteeism of students across the country on Ash Wednesday.

Reiterating appeals for students to attend school following the Carnival festivities, Garcia said, “Now that Carnival is over, we’re asking students - please come to school and we’re also asking parents to ensure this.”

Garcia said there was a 13-18 per cent attendance at secondary schools and 20 per cent at primary schools. There were reports that absences continued yesterday, but Garcia said he had no figures for yesterday.

For any child of school age who doesn’t attend, the parent can be held responsible and taken to court, he noted.

“Parents have a responsibility to ensure their children attend school...I appeal to parents - please send children to school. Their absence deprives students of personal development,” he said.