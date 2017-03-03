Zoo buries Crocky in sealed chamber

The Emperor Valley Zoo has taken the decision to forgo the necropsy of one of its longest kept residents — an American male crocodile popularly known as Crocky, who died on Carnival Sunday.

Instead, the estimated 1,000 pound reptile was buried yesterday in a secluded area of the zoo by five employees.

A release issued yesterday by the Zoological Society of T&T (ZSTT) stated that the decision to bury Crocky was made by its board based on consultations with its international partners and literature review.

“Crocky for all intent and purposes would have achieved the average life span for these species of crocodile. As an icon for the zoo the decision was also based on preserving the dignity of Crocky,” the release stated.

President of ZSTT Narine Gupte Lutchmedial admitted that they had recorded Crocky’s age wrong, as checks now revealed that he was around 70 years old when he passed away in his enclosure. Initially, the zoo had estimated Crocky to be age 55.

The ZSTT had stated that Crocky joined the zoo in the 1970’s at age ten.

Lutchmedial said there are people who would be willing to purchase the head of a crocodile in the United States for US$10,000 as a collector’s item.

“We felt it made no sense doing the necropsy and that we should do the honourable thing and bury him immediately, given his age. We are not in the trading of animal, but there are collectors in the US who would buy a frozen crocodile head for US$10,000. Also people who read about Crocky’s death in the Trinidad Guardian called the zoo this morning and expressed an interest to obtain his body,” Lutchmedial said.

But Lucthmedial said they opted to bury the reptile at sunrise instead of giving away the carcass.

Crocky’s body was placed in a sealed chamber before he was buried.

“The chamber was used so we could retrieve his bones if we need it later on. But I don’t think that would be necessary,” Lutchmedial said.

He said people keep the skin and bones of a crocodile for numerous reasons.

“They would want to gut the animal, dry the skin and hang it up in their living room as a show piece. It is kind of morbid for me that an animal who you have grown to love that you would want people to carve it up.”

Yesterday, Lutchmedial said the zoo had an “unusual number of visitors” as news of Crocky’s death circulated.

Lutchmedial said the zoo will get another crocodile in a few months since animal lovers had grown to love the solitary reptile.