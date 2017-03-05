PNM women against child marriage

People’s National Movement (PNM) Lady Vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis says the party and its Women’s League are against child marriages and violence against women.

She was speaking to reporters before the start of the PNM Women’s League praise and worship service at Balisier House, Port-of-Spain, on Saturday. The service was titled When Women Pray.

Debate on amendments to the Marriage Act are currently ongoing in Parliament, with both sides arguing the views of various sides of the issue, which continues to divide the country.

Robinson-Regis said: “One of the areas that we feel very strongly about is with regard to the marriage of minors.

“You would see that we did continue with the debate in the House of Representatives (Friday).

“Over the last ten years there have been over 3,000 marriages of minors, particularly young girls under the age of 18.

“We feel that it is time that there be a legislative solution to that issue and we also have a problem with teenage pregnancies and we are looking at that very seriously.”

When asked about her opinion on the recent incidents of violence against women, Robinson-Regis said there had certainly been an increase, but noted violence against women has been taking place for quite some time not only in T&T, but across the world as well.

She said as a political party and as a representative of the Women’s League of the party they had to stand in solidarity with those women and groups that felt something must be done seriously about that situation.

She said prayer was one of the answers and also that men needed to be educated with regard to how they treat women and women on how they valued themselves.

Robinson-Regis said they had expressed their concern before they knew that there had been a problem with domestic violence.